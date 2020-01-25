27906 Hunt Trace Lane

Amenities

GORGEOUS TRENDMAKER masterpiece situated on a cul-de-sac street! 5 large bedrooms, 2 down, 4 full baths and 3 car split garage w/workshop. The interior welcomes you with a grand entry and soaring ceilings. Flowing open concept great for entertaining family and friends. Surround sound offered in the living rm.Gourmet island kitchen with double ovens and an enormous walk in pantry. Master suite boasts 21 feet of luxury w a freestanding soak tub, huge shower and his/hers walk in closets. Expansive game room up with Trendmakers signature "hidden room". Large enough for 2 small desks and windows to let the sunlight in. Covered patio and large private back yard to run and play or just sit and enjoy the sunsets! Award Winning Master Planned Community with many amenities including 3 pools, state of the art fitness center, dog park, tennis courts, miles of walking trails along the lake and MORE! Luxury Living at its finest. Zoned to Highly Acclaimed Katy ISD. Washer, dryer & fridge included.