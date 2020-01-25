All apartments in Fulshear
Last updated January 25 2020 at 9:39 PM

27906 Hunt Trace Lane

27906 Hunt Trace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

27906 Hunt Trace Lane, Fulshear, TX 77494

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
GORGEOUS TRENDMAKER masterpiece situated on a cul-de-sac street! 5 large bedrooms, 2 down, 4 full baths and 3 car split garage w/workshop. The interior welcomes you with a grand entry and soaring ceilings. Flowing open concept great for entertaining family and friends. Surround sound offered in the living rm.Gourmet island kitchen with double ovens and an enormous walk in pantry. Master suite boasts 21 feet of luxury w a freestanding soak tub, huge shower and his/hers walk in closets. Expansive game room up with Trendmakers signature "hidden room". Large enough for 2 small desks and windows to let the sunlight in. Covered patio and large private back yard to run and play or just sit and enjoy the sunsets! Award Winning Master Planned Community with many amenities including 3 pools, state of the art fitness center, dog park, tennis courts, miles of walking trails along the lake and MORE! Luxury Living at its finest. Zoned to Highly Acclaimed Katy ISD. Washer, dryer & fridge included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27906 Hunt Trace Lane have any available units?
27906 Hunt Trace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulshear, TX.
What amenities does 27906 Hunt Trace Lane have?
Some of 27906 Hunt Trace Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27906 Hunt Trace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
27906 Hunt Trace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27906 Hunt Trace Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 27906 Hunt Trace Lane is pet friendly.
Does 27906 Hunt Trace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 27906 Hunt Trace Lane offers parking.
Does 27906 Hunt Trace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27906 Hunt Trace Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27906 Hunt Trace Lane have a pool?
Yes, 27906 Hunt Trace Lane has a pool.
Does 27906 Hunt Trace Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 27906 Hunt Trace Lane has accessible units.
Does 27906 Hunt Trace Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27906 Hunt Trace Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 27906 Hunt Trace Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 27906 Hunt Trace Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

