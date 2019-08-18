All apartments in Fulshear
Fulshear, TX
27423 Knox Prairie Lane
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:11 PM

27423 Knox Prairie Lane

27423 Knox Prairie Ln · No Longer Available
Location

27423 Knox Prairie Ln, Fulshear, TX 77441

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
ALSO FOR SALE! Offering short term lease - 6 months only! Beautiful Trendmaker home in Cross Creek Ranch with 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, formal dining room, study, & a game room. Tile floors extend through the living areas on the 1st floor, soft neutral paint, & large windows are found everywhere w/plantation shutters downstairs & 2" blinds upstairs. The kitchen has rich wood cabinets, Travertine back-splash, over-sized island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & huge walk-in pantry. The master bath has 2 separate vanities, a large jetted soaking tub, separate walk-in shower, & a massive walk-in closet. The covered front porch makes visitors say ahhh & the extended back covered patio has an outdoor kitchen including a gas grill, cook top, refrigerator, & storage drawer. The new tenants will love all that Cross Creek Ranch has to offer: miles of trails, parks, pools, lakes, fitness center, shopping, & dining in the neighborhood. Easy access to Westpark Toll.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27423 Knox Prairie Lane have any available units?
27423 Knox Prairie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulshear, TX.
What amenities does 27423 Knox Prairie Lane have?
Some of 27423 Knox Prairie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27423 Knox Prairie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
27423 Knox Prairie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27423 Knox Prairie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 27423 Knox Prairie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulshear.
Does 27423 Knox Prairie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 27423 Knox Prairie Lane offers parking.
Does 27423 Knox Prairie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27423 Knox Prairie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27423 Knox Prairie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 27423 Knox Prairie Lane has a pool.
Does 27423 Knox Prairie Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 27423 Knox Prairie Lane has accessible units.
Does 27423 Knox Prairie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27423 Knox Prairie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 27423 Knox Prairie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 27423 Knox Prairie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
