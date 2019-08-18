27423 Knox Prairie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

ALSO FOR SALE! Offering short term lease - 6 months only! Beautiful Trendmaker home in Cross Creek Ranch with 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, formal dining room, study, & a game room. Tile floors extend through the living areas on the 1st floor, soft neutral paint, & large windows are found everywhere w/plantation shutters downstairs & 2" blinds upstairs. The kitchen has rich wood cabinets, Travertine back-splash, over-sized island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & huge walk-in pantry. The master bath has 2 separate vanities, a large jetted soaking tub, separate walk-in shower, & a massive walk-in closet. The covered front porch makes visitors say ahhh & the extended back covered patio has an outdoor kitchen including a gas grill, cook top, refrigerator, & storage drawer. The new tenants will love all that Cross Creek Ranch has to offer: miles of trails, parks, pools, lakes, fitness center, shopping, & dining in the neighborhood. Easy access to Westpark Toll.