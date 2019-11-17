27215 Symphony Creek Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

This is the one!! Gorgeous Highland Home with lots of curb appeal with lush landscaping, beckons a second look! This flowing open concept plan is great for everyday tasks and flows nicely for entertaining! Beautiful selections throughout with everything trending! 3 Bedrooms down, very spacious private study and formal dining. 4th bedroom, spacious game room and full bath up! Warm wood tile throughout the first floor with the exception of the bedrooms. Light cabinetry in the kitchen, double ovens, gas range cook top and refrigerator included. Floor to ceiling stone fireplace with a hearth to get cozy when its cool outside.Wonderful master suite and Highland Home signature bath. Covered patio and 3 CAR GARAGE. You don't want to miss!