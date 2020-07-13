/
pet friendly apartments
19 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Freeport, TX
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
The Remington
1010 Magnolia St, Freeport, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1356 sqft
Experience the best of Texas living at The Remington Apartments. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Freeport.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
116 N Ave D
116 North Avenue D, Freeport, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1252 sqft
Gorgeous completed renovated Home in Freeport, TX. HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful just remodeled from top to bottom house in Freeport, TX with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.
Results within 5 miles of Freeport
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Costa Verde
101 Verde Dr, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$881
1167 sqft
Work, run errands or hit the beach everything is close to Costa Verde! Located in Clute, Texas just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico. Choose from Spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes – this is affordable living with style!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
22 Units Available
The Life at Forest View
201 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$620
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$797
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,053
1069 sqft
Community features swimming pool, dog park, basketball court and resident clubhouse. Each apartment has washer and dryer connection, ceiling fans and dishwasher. Close to Justin Hurst Wildlife Management Area, Oyster Creek and Surfside Beach.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
220 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Jackson
202 FM 2004, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1325 sqft
Reserve at Lake Jackson will be ideal for those looking for a world of relaxation and comfort.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
25 Units Available
Edgewater
514 That Way, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1153 sqft
Edgewater is Lake Jackson's Premiere Apartment Home Community.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
37 Units Available
LakeVue
200 E Brazoswood Dr, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$507
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Lakeside living near the Gulf Coast.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
East Bank at Richwood Village
100 Creekwood Landing Drive, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1252 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
41 Units Available
The Lodge At Timbercreek
200 Timbercreek Dr, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$673
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Finding beautiful apartment homes in Texas has never been easier. Come live at The Lodge at Timbercreek Apartments and enjoy luxurious living. The Lodge at Timbercreek is nestled in a lovely Richwood neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
140 Units Available
Vanderbilt Apartments
101 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$660
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1050 sqft
Providing amenities from a shimmering swimming pool and tennis court area, to a refined kitchen with spacious closets indoors, Vanderbilt will provide you with the most comfortable living experience available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Plantation Park
100 Cactus St, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to the Nolan Ryan Expressway and Morrison Park. Units include air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community features pool table, pool, parking and BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
4 Units Available
Brentwood
510 That Way St, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
931 sqft
Brentwood Apartments offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area. We are located just minutes from everything you need.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
32 Units Available
Palms of Lake Jackson
440 Highway 332, Lake Jackson, TX
Studio
$975
1100 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Situated in the Lake Jackson, Texas, you'll find our charming community offers an impressive array of features and advantages.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
103 Thyme Trail
103 Thyme Trail, Lake Jackson, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
2388 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
329 Cypress
329 Cypress Street, Lake Jackson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
986 sqft
- (RLNE5046835)
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
131 Frontier Ln
131 Frontier Lane, Jones Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1160 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3/1 HOME. NEW ROOF, NEW A/C, S/S APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, MOVE IN READY. HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Come and see this beautiful just remodeled home in Jones Creek.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
547 James St
547 James Street, Clute, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1164 sqft
- (RLNE3842035)
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
218 Van Winkle
218 Van Winkle Drive, Lake Jackson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1611 sqft
Pictures coming soon! Great Property! 3 Bedrooms, Master suite downstairs with large walk in closet and brand new bathroom with shower. Two bedrooms on the second floor features a sitting area at the top of the stairs.
Results within 10 miles of Freeport
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
4501 Brazosport Blvd N, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1252 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
