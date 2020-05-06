9731 New Kent Drive

Amenities
A lovely spacious and well-maintained 4 bedroom 3.5 bath off highway 6 in sugar land has been updated . New items in to the home; flooring, painting, toilets, tiles in the bathroom, light fixtures, etc. quiet resident area while still being close to shopping and restaurants
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Sugar Land. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 6th 2020. $3,000/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact J.B at 832-870-2200 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.