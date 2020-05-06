All apartments in Four Corners
Location

9731 New Kent Drive, Four Corners, TX 77498

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A lovely spacious and well-maintained 4 bedroom 3.5 bath off highway 6 in sugar land has been updated . New items in to the home; flooring, painting, toilets, tiles in the bathroom, light fixtures, etc. quiet resident area while still being close to shopping and restaurants
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Sugar Land. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 6th 2020. $3,000/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact J.B at 832-870-2200 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9731 New Kent Drive have any available units?
9731 New Kent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, TX.
What amenities does 9731 New Kent Drive have?
Some of 9731 New Kent Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9731 New Kent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9731 New Kent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9731 New Kent Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9731 New Kent Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9731 New Kent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9731 New Kent Drive offers parking.
Does 9731 New Kent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9731 New Kent Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9731 New Kent Drive have a pool?
No, 9731 New Kent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9731 New Kent Drive have accessible units?
No, 9731 New Kent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9731 New Kent Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9731 New Kent Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9731 New Kent Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9731 New Kent Drive has units with air conditioning.

