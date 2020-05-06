9731 New Kent Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Sugar Land. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 6th 2020. $3,000/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact J.B at 832-870-2200 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.