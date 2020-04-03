9610 Abigail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range Property Amenities parking pool garage

CHARMING 1 STORY AND WIDE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. THIS HOME FEATURES SPACIOUS ROOMS WITH EAT IN KITCHEN WITH A GAS COOK TOP AND BREAKFAST AREA. DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS. COMBO FORMAL LIVING AND DINING. RECENT LAMINATE FLOORING IN LIVING DINING AND FAMILY ROOMS. CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. MASTER BATH HAS WHIRLPOOL TUB WITH SEPARATE STAND UP SHOWER. WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS.