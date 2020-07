Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a lovely and inviting one story home with open kitchen floor plan and upgrades that include hardwood floors, paint (home has been painted since photos taken) and marble entry flooring too. There is no adjacent rear neighbor. This home has been well maintained and cared for.