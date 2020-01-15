15119 Newfield Bridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Beautiful 4 bdroom 2.5 bathroom property in a great location. Fireplace Adds A Cozy Note To Living Room.Master downstairs.Upstairs Bedrooms&Bath Give Privacy. Entertain In The Spacious Huge Game-Room.Easy access to highway. Beautiful area in the south Houston and Sugar Land.Walking distance to ALDI store. Fridge, Washer and Dryer are included. Walking distance to play ground. We use self showing service, enter the property on your own at anytime.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.