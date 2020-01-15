All apartments in Four Corners
15119 Newfield Bridge Lane

15119 Newfield Bridge Lane
Location

15119 Newfield Bridge Lane, Four Corners, TX 77498
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
playground
fireplace
refrigerator
Beautiful 4 bdroom 2.5 bathroom property in a great location. Fireplace Adds A Cozy Note To Living Room.Master downstairs.Upstairs Bedrooms&Bath Give Privacy. Entertain In The Spacious Huge Game-Room.Easy access to highway. Beautiful area in the south Houston and Sugar Land.Walking distance to ALDI store. Fridge, Washer and Dryer are included. Walking distance to play ground. We use self showing service, enter the property on your own at anytime.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15119 Newfield Bridge Lane have any available units?
15119 Newfield Bridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, TX.
What amenities does 15119 Newfield Bridge Lane have?
Some of 15119 Newfield Bridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15119 Newfield Bridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15119 Newfield Bridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15119 Newfield Bridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15119 Newfield Bridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15119 Newfield Bridge Lane offer parking?
No, 15119 Newfield Bridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15119 Newfield Bridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15119 Newfield Bridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15119 Newfield Bridge Lane have a pool?
No, 15119 Newfield Bridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15119 Newfield Bridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 15119 Newfield Bridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15119 Newfield Bridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15119 Newfield Bridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15119 Newfield Bridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15119 Newfield Bridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

