14034 E Magnus Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room garage hot tub

Great 4 Bedroom and 2 and Half Bathroom with Huge Game room entire house installed Hardwood floor and Italian porcelain the house remodel in a year a go new paint custom cabinet, island kitchen with Granite counter top, chef gas cooking oven Ranch, Custom made stair way, all around the house crown molding, 2 car garage with key remote opener, Great patio, fancied yard, new A/C system, security Door, you most see you will love it Great location 5 minutes to west park tollway 2 minutes to hwy 6 and 2 minutes on Eldrdge parkway