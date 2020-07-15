All apartments in Erath County
2350 Addison Road

2350 Addison Rd · No Longer Available
2350 Addison Rd, Erath County, TX 76462

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
microwave
Available 6-24-2020. Great 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with ALL utilities paid & Dish TV for additional $20 a month. NO pets allowed. Built in 2016, stained concrete floors, various appliances included. Includes washer & dryer, dishwasher, fridge, range, and microwave. Master bath has walk in tiled shower with grab bar for safety. Kitchen has many cabinets, granite counter tops, & black appliances with view of the countryside. Apartment features central vac. Property sits on acreage in the country with beautiful 360 degree views of pasture and woods. Apartment is contiguous with landlords home but separated by 2 garages and breezeway. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Does 2350 Addison Road have any available units?
2350 Addison Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erath County, TX.
What amenities does 2350 Addison Road have?
Some of 2350 Addison Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 Addison Road currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Addison Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Addison Road pet-friendly?
No, 2350 Addison Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erath County.
Does 2350 Addison Road offer parking?
Yes, 2350 Addison Road offers parking.
Does 2350 Addison Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2350 Addison Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Addison Road have a pool?
No, 2350 Addison Road does not have a pool.
Does 2350 Addison Road have accessible units?
No, 2350 Addison Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 Addison Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2350 Addison Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2350 Addison Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2350 Addison Road does not have units with air conditioning.
