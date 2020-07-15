2350 Addison Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 6-24-2020. Great 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with ALL utilities paid & Dish TV for additional $20 a month. NO pets allowed. Built in 2016, stained concrete floors, various appliances included. Includes washer & dryer, dishwasher, fridge, range, and microwave. Master bath has walk in tiled shower with grab bar for safety. Kitchen has many cabinets, granite counter tops, & black appliances with view of the countryside. Apartment features central vac. Property sits on acreage in the country with beautiful 360 degree views of pasture and woods. Apartment is contiguous with landlords home but separated by 2 garages and breezeway. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.