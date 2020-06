Amenities

New listing!! Commercial building and Warehouse available for sale or for lease. Has a lot of potential, the warehouse is insulated and is approximately 7321 sq ft, plus an office space of approximately 984 sq ft, a basement used as storage of approximately 960 sq ft and an apartment on the second floor of approximately 984. Call for more details or to schedule your private tour. Yolanda Rivas, REALTOR at RE/MAX Real Estate Services 830-513-5590.