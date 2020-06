Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities

2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home for lease conveniently located close to downtown Eagle Pass. Awesome backyard perfect for entertaining with a huge pecan tree that provides plenty of shade. Home offers washer and dryer connections with a spacious living area. Contact Matthew Gary, Realtor with Realty Executives at 830-776-3692 for an appointment or for more information.