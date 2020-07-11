Apartment List
/
TX
/
dickinson
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Dickinson, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Dickinson apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Bay Colony
Bahia Cove
901 FM-517 West, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1174 sqft
Spacious community near area parks. Many amenities including a dog park, business center, pool with a clubhouse, and a playground. Pet-friendly. Modern interiors with hardwood floors. 24-hour maintenance.
Results within 5 miles of Dickinson
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
South Shore Harbour and Marina
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
9 Units Available
Calder Square
1111 W Main St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
950 sqft
Friendly neighborhood situated off I-45. Close to a multitude of restaurants, shops and schools. Floor plans feature kitchens with pantries, hardwood floors, air conditioning, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
5 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1130 sqft
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
18 Units Available
Constellation Pointe
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$701
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1152 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
42 Units Available
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$812
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$937
1244 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, pool, gym and business center. Inside the units, a full range of appliances and washer/dryer hookups are available. Mainland Crossing Shopping Center is right down the road.
Results within 10 miles of Dickinson
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
23 Units Available
Webster
Palomar
100 W Texas Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1253 sqft
Energetic staff makes sure residents are happy with their community. Fully renovated clubhouse that hosts coming community events. Community has a pet-friendly atmosphere with a pet park on-site.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
16 Units Available
Clear Lake
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$925
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$724
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
$
46 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Clear Lake
Grayson at Baybrook
19100 Glenwest Dr, Friendswood, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1112 sqft
The area of Clear Lake is renowned for a reason. Experience this beautiful area of Southeast Texas when you make The Grayson at Baybrook your new home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
20 Units Available
Webster
Century Edgewater
200 Water St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1475 sqft
Out-of-this-world living is found near the NASA Space Center south of Houston. Spacious homes, custom features and thoughtful amenities create an exclusive community like no other.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
44 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1534 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
19 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1199 sqft
A family-friendly community with fenced pools and a modern playground. Near the intersection of Rte. 6 and Rte. 35, within easy commute to downtown Houston.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
18 Units Available
Webster
The Lodge on El Dorado
265 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
909 sqft
The Lodge on El Dorado makes it easy to find yourself at home with a variety of apartment features and community amenities designed for your comfort.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set Your Sails Towards Regatta Bay! Regatta Bay Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and were designed with your needs in mind.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Clear Lake
Barringer Square
623 Barringer Ln, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
954 sqft
Apartment amenities include ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and kitchen pantry. Community features exclusive pet area, pools, playground and picnic area with grilling stations. Located off of I45, close to Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
53 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Haven on Buoy
15902 Highway 3, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature huge and roomy floor plans. Close proximity to many great locations.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Webster
The Vibe At Clear Lake
506 S Austin St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$869
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of The Vibe at Clear Lake are offered a superb array of community amenities and services.
City Guide for Dickinson, TX

Ready to have an out of this world time? The Johnson Space Center, courtesy of the NASA, is located here!

Located 19 miles northwest of Galveston Island and 28 miles southeast of Houston, Dickinson is a thriving coastal town with a population of 19,092 and growing! One of the things that makes Dickinson such a wonderful spot along the Gulf of Mexico is its location. Anyone looking for home rentals in Dickinson will find themselves in close proximity to some of the area's most amazing destination spots, like the Johnson Space Center (NASA), just to name one! Imagine living just 20 minutes away from Galveston Island's Boardwalk and the beach, and slowing down to island time for a relaxing day getaway. Or, if you want to hit the city for some world class shopping at the Galleria or go visit the Butterfly Garden, Houston is a short 30 minutes in the opposite direction. Prefer to stay close to home? Dickinson Bayou is the perfect place for fishing, swimming and water skiing, and it's practically in your backyard.

Having trouble with Craigslist Dickinson? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Dickinson, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Dickinson apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Dickinson apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Dickinson 1 BedroomsDickinson 2 BedroomsDickinson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDickinson 3 BedroomsDickinson Accessible Apartments
Dickinson Apartments with BalconyDickinson Apartments with GymDickinson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDickinson Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDickinson Apartments with Parking
Dickinson Apartments with PoolDickinson Apartments with Washer-DryerDickinson Cheap PlacesDickinson Dog Friendly ApartmentsDickinson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TX
Cinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine