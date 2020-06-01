All apartments in Dickinson
Beacon Lakes Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Beacon Lakes Apartments

555 FM Rd 646 · (281) 643-0628
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 FM Rd 646, Dickinson, TX 77539

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0734 · Avail. Aug 7

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

Unit 1333 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 0533 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0631 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 0711 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Unit 0621 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Beacon Lakes Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
package receiving
trash valet
volleyball court
hot tub
One level above the rest—that’s how your life will be as soon as you choose Beacon Lakes Apartments as your new home. Exceptional amenities, spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans, and the perfect blend between luxurious and relaxed sets our apartments in Dickinson, TX, apart from other communities.

Experience real comfort with soaring nine-foot ceilings, room-sized walk-in closets, epicurean kitchens, in-unit washers & dryers in every laundry room, and private patios or balconies. Want more? Select units feature wood-finished flooring, elegant crown molding, built-in desks, entertainment alcoves, double-sink vanities, and linen closets. You can also bring your furry friends along; we welcome both cats and dogs with open arms.

Enjoy a life of leisure, thanks to our exciting on-site features. Starting with the luxurious clubhouse with catering kitchen, cybercafe, fireplace lounge, card room, and media room, we have everything you need to be happy. Take a break from the ordinary with

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $90/month, Carport: $35/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beacon Lakes Apartments have any available units?
Beacon Lakes Apartments has 18 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Beacon Lakes Apartments have?
Some of Beacon Lakes Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beacon Lakes Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Beacon Lakes Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Beacon Lakes Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Beacon Lakes Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Beacon Lakes Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Beacon Lakes Apartments offers parking.
Does Beacon Lakes Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Beacon Lakes Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Beacon Lakes Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Beacon Lakes Apartments has a pool.
Does Beacon Lakes Apartments have accessible units?
No, Beacon Lakes Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Beacon Lakes Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Beacon Lakes Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Beacon Lakes Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Beacon Lakes Apartments has units with air conditioning.
