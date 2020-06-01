Amenities
One level above the rest—that’s how your life will be as soon as you choose Beacon Lakes Apartments as your new home. Exceptional amenities, spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans, and the perfect blend between luxurious and relaxed sets our apartments in Dickinson, TX, apart from other communities.
Experience real comfort with soaring nine-foot ceilings, room-sized walk-in closets, epicurean kitchens, in-unit washers & dryers in every laundry room, and private patios or balconies. Want more? Select units feature wood-finished flooring, elegant crown molding, built-in desks, entertainment alcoves, double-sink vanities, and linen closets. You can also bring your furry friends along; we welcome both cats and dogs with open arms.
Enjoy a life of leisure, thanks to our exciting on-site features. Starting with the luxurious clubhouse with catering kitchen, cybercafe, fireplace lounge, card room, and media room, we have everything you need to be happy. Take a break from the ordinary with