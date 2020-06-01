Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill media room package receiving trash valet volleyball court hot tub

One level above the rest—that’s how your life will be as soon as you choose Beacon Lakes Apartments as your new home. Exceptional amenities, spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans, and the perfect blend between luxurious and relaxed sets our apartments in Dickinson, TX, apart from other communities.



Experience real comfort with soaring nine-foot ceilings, room-sized walk-in closets, epicurean kitchens, in-unit washers & dryers in every laundry room, and private patios or balconies. Want more? Select units feature wood-finished flooring, elegant crown molding, built-in desks, entertainment alcoves, double-sink vanities, and linen closets. You can also bring your furry friends along; we welcome both cats and dogs with open arms.



Enjoy a life of leisure, thanks to our exciting on-site features. Starting with the luxurious clubhouse with catering kitchen, cybercafe, fireplace lounge, card room, and media room, we have everything you need to be happy. Take a break from the ordinary with