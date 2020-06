Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

South Del Rio home ready for your family! Great kitchen, hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms! This home wont last long! All occupants/tenants 18 and older must complete a rental application, once completed turn in to Texas Heritage Real Estate along with $35 for each application. incomplete apps and or missing fee will not be processed. Pet fee: $200 per pet. NON-REFUNDABLE.