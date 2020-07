Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Recently renovated 3 bed room in the heart of Deer Park near a lot of shopping centers Walmart and HEB down the street. This home has recent updates in the rest room and kitchen. A spacious living room and a large backyard with a covered patio. The master bathroom has a modern shower that includes multiple shower heads.