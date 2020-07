Amenities

Here is your opportunity to snag this lovely home in North Shore! This quaint area of North Shore has easy access to town by means of Beltway 8, 1-10 and Highway 90! The home is 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, it is updated and move in ready! This gorgeous kitchen and spacious living area really make the home stand out! Home is fully fenced and has a spacious backyard. Close to parks and schools! Give us a call today for more information!