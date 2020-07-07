3915 Fall Branch Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking playground pool garage tennis court

3915 Fall Branch is a very well maintained 1-story home in Cinco Ranch with new wood flooring in the living area and all bedrooms. The home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a spacious utility room inside the home, formal living and dining areas, a large family room and an island kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast space. This wonderfully located home is near many popular stores, restaurants and gyms. The 2 car garage has a double-wide driveway for additional parking and the yard has a sprinkler system. Residents will have full access to all Cinco Ranch amenities such as the pools, parks, playgrounds, tennis courts, water parks and The Beach Club. Zoned to the fantastic Katy ISD schools of Williams Elementary, Beck Junior High and Cinco Ranch High School.