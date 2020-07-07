3727 Sunset Manor Lane

Amenities
Great 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath in Cinco Ranch. 2 story entry with tile floors, art niche and iron chandelier. Study with high ceilings and French doors. Formal Dining with wood floors and crown molding. Kitchen with granite, gas range, breakfast bar and track lighting. Refrigerator is provided. Den with wood floors. Huge Master with crown molding, coffered ceilings, walk-in closet, bath with double sinks and whirlpool tub. Upstairs large game room, secondary rooms and flex room. Washer and dryer included and so is lawncare! Walking distance to Jo Ella Exley Elementary School. Tenants will have access to all Cinco Ranch I & II pools.