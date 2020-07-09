3223 Brinton Trails Lane

Amenities
This lovely & fully-renovated two story gem is located in the heart of Cinco Ranch, offering 4 beds & 2 1/2 baths, a designated study w/ French doors, formal dining room & family room w/ wood-burning fireplace & custom mantle. Enjoy gray-toned paint plus laminate, tile & hardwood floors for easy cleaning. Modern Chef's kitchen features elegant granite countertops, unique open shelving, built-in stainless steel appliances, wine rack, electric cook top w/ vent hood & so much more. A breakfast bar & nearby breakfast area offers plenty of seating. Master Suite boasts an extraordinary en-suite bath w/ double-sinks, oversized soaking tub, separate standing shower & huge walk-in closet. Utility/mud room opens to the backyard & leads to the 2-car detached garage. Double pane windows, recent air conditioner & updated water heater for energy efficiency. Centrally located within walking distance to prestigious Katy ISD schools, the lake, the beach house, premier dining, shopping & entertainment.