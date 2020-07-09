All apartments in Cinco Ranch
3223 Brinton Trails Lane
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:49 PM

3223 Brinton Trails Lane

3223 Brinton Trails Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3223 Brinton Trails Lane, Cinco Ranch, TX 77494
Cinco Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely & fully-renovated two story gem is located in the heart of Cinco Ranch, offering 4 beds & 2 1/2 baths, a designated study w/ French doors, formal dining room & family room w/ wood-burning fireplace & custom mantle. Enjoy gray-toned paint plus laminate, tile & hardwood floors for easy cleaning. Modern Chef's kitchen features elegant granite countertops, unique open shelving, built-in stainless steel appliances, wine rack, electric cook top w/ vent hood & so much more. A breakfast bar & nearby breakfast area offers plenty of seating. Master Suite boasts an extraordinary en-suite bath w/ double-sinks, oversized soaking tub, separate standing shower & huge walk-in closet. Utility/mud room opens to the backyard & leads to the 2-car detached garage. Double pane windows, recent air conditioner & updated water heater for energy efficiency. Centrally located within walking distance to prestigious Katy ISD schools, the lake, the beach house, premier dining, shopping & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 Brinton Trails Lane have any available units?
3223 Brinton Trails Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cinco Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 3223 Brinton Trails Lane have?
Some of 3223 Brinton Trails Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 Brinton Trails Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3223 Brinton Trails Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 Brinton Trails Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3223 Brinton Trails Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cinco Ranch.
Does 3223 Brinton Trails Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3223 Brinton Trails Lane offers parking.
Does 3223 Brinton Trails Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 Brinton Trails Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 Brinton Trails Lane have a pool?
No, 3223 Brinton Trails Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3223 Brinton Trails Lane have accessible units?
No, 3223 Brinton Trails Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 Brinton Trails Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3223 Brinton Trails Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3223 Brinton Trails Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3223 Brinton Trails Lane has units with air conditioning.

