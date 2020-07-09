3223 Brinton Trails Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely & fully-renovated two story gem is located in the heart of Cinco Ranch, offering 4 beds & 2 1/2 baths, a designated study w/ French doors, formal dining room & family room w/ wood-burning fireplace & custom mantle. Enjoy gray-toned paint plus laminate, tile & hardwood floors for easy cleaning. Modern Chef's kitchen features elegant granite countertops, unique open shelving, built-in stainless steel appliances, wine rack, electric cook top w/ vent hood & so much more. A breakfast bar & nearby breakfast area offers plenty of seating. Master Suite boasts an extraordinary en-suite bath w/ double-sinks, oversized soaking tub, separate standing shower & huge walk-in closet. Utility/mud room opens to the backyard & leads to the 2-car detached garage. Double pane windows, recent air conditioner & updated water heater for energy efficiency. Centrally located within walking distance to prestigious Katy ISD schools, the lake, the beach house, premier dining, shopping & entertainment.