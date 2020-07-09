All apartments in Cinco Ranch
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:41 PM

28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane

28426 Buffalo Fork Ln · No Longer Available
Location

28426 Buffalo Fork Ln, Cinco Ranch, TX 77494
Cinco Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Look no further! Enjoy this beautiful newly KB Home built property in Anserra. Never lived-in, 2 story plan with open modern design, 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath rooms, high ceilings, island kitchen, granite countertops, formal living room. Tiles throughout 1st floor, Carpet in second floor. Contemporay granite countertop. Refrigerator, washer and dryer, microwave, dishwasher, Energy Star appliances. All bedrooms upstairs, Oversize master bedroom with two walk-in closets. Cover patio, Sprinkler system, close to Katy Mills, Typhoon Texas, restaurants. Community offers common areas such as large pool area and kids playgrounds. Katy ISD schools. Never flooded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane have any available units?
28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cinco Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane have?
Some of 28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cinco Ranch.
Does 28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane offer parking?
Yes, 28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane offers parking.
Does 28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane have a pool?
Yes, 28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane has a pool.
Does 28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane have accessible units?
No, 28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

