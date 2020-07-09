28426 Buffalo Fork Ln Lane

Amenities

Look no further! Enjoy this beautiful newly KB Home built property in Anserra. Never lived-in, 2 story plan with open modern design, 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath rooms, high ceilings, island kitchen, granite countertops, formal living room. Tiles throughout 1st floor, Carpet in second floor. Contemporay granite countertop. Refrigerator, washer and dryer, microwave, dishwasher, Energy Star appliances. All bedrooms upstairs, Oversize master bedroom with two walk-in closets. Cover patio, Sprinkler system, close to Katy Mills, Typhoon Texas, restaurants. Community offers common areas such as large pool area and kids playgrounds. Katy ISD schools. Never flooded.