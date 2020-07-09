28422 Buffalo Fork Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking playground pool garage new construction

Brand new home. Never lived in. ready to move- in. Massive living-dining area. high ceilings. Many upgrades!! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Oversized backyard with no back neighbors, big cover patio, sprinkler system. The perfect rental zoned to all the fabulous Katy ISD schools. easy access to I-10, hospitals, Katy Mills Shopping, Thiphon Texas. Neighbood amenities include Recreation Center with swimming pool, splash pad, playground and picnic area. Good credit/no pets/no smokers. Schedule your appointment and come see today!