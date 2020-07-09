All apartments in Cinco Ranch
Find more places like 28422 Buffalo Fork Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cinco Ranch, TX
/
28422 Buffalo Fork Lane
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

28422 Buffalo Fork Lane

28422 Buffalo Fork Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cinco Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

28422 Buffalo Fork Ln, Cinco Ranch, TX 77494
Cinco Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new home. Never lived in. ready to move- in. Massive living-dining area. high ceilings. Many upgrades!! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Oversized backyard with no back neighbors, big cover patio, sprinkler system. The perfect rental zoned to all the fabulous Katy ISD schools. easy access to I-10, hospitals, Katy Mills Shopping, Thiphon Texas. Neighbood amenities include Recreation Center with swimming pool, splash pad, playground and picnic area. Good credit/no pets/no smokers. Schedule your appointment and come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28422 Buffalo Fork Lane have any available units?
28422 Buffalo Fork Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cinco Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 28422 Buffalo Fork Lane have?
Some of 28422 Buffalo Fork Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28422 Buffalo Fork Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28422 Buffalo Fork Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28422 Buffalo Fork Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28422 Buffalo Fork Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cinco Ranch.
Does 28422 Buffalo Fork Lane offer parking?
Yes, 28422 Buffalo Fork Lane offers parking.
Does 28422 Buffalo Fork Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28422 Buffalo Fork Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28422 Buffalo Fork Lane have a pool?
Yes, 28422 Buffalo Fork Lane has a pool.
Does 28422 Buffalo Fork Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 28422 Buffalo Fork Lane has accessible units.
Does 28422 Buffalo Fork Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28422 Buffalo Fork Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 28422 Buffalo Fork Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 28422 Buffalo Fork Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aston at Cinco Ranch
22400 Westheimer Pkwy
Cinco Ranch, TX 77450

Similar Pages

Cinco Ranch 1 BedroomsCinco Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Cinco Ranch 3 BedroomsCinco Ranch Apartments with Balcony
Cinco Ranch Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TX
Richwood, TXWharton, TXNassau Bay, TXHitchcock, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXManvel, TXBrookshire, TXCrosby, TXBrenham, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine