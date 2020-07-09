23306 Fairbranch Drive

Amenities

Wonderful home in desirable Cinco Ranch Greenway Village. Brick entry & leaded glass door welcomes you to wood floors in foyer, formal dining,study,den. Double pane windows.Island Kitchen has granite & SS appl including a double oven w/convection on top. Pull out shelving and desk. Breakfast opens to kitchen & den w/plenty of windows. Bay windows in study, master bed & bath w/jetted tub. Lovely gas log fireplace in den. Crown molding. Beautiful curved stairs lead to lg gameroom centered between 2nd bedrm & bath on 1 side & bedrooms 3&4 on the other w/a Jack & Jill bath. All spacious bedrms w/large closets. Big landscaped lot provided plenty of room for play or to add pool. Enjoy blooming Crepe Myrtle trees plus 2 producing Meyer Lemon trees. Covered patio to relax & grill. Walk to Fielder Elem, pool & park. Enjoy all the amenities that Cinco Ranch is well known for. Highly rated schools in Katy ISD. Great location for commuting/shopping/life. No flooding. Also for sale for $329,500.