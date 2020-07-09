All apartments in Cinco Ranch
Location

23306 Fairbranch Drive, Cinco Ranch, TX 77494
Cinco Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful home in desirable Cinco Ranch Greenway Village. Brick entry & leaded glass door welcomes you to wood floors in foyer, formal dining,study,den. Double pane windows.Island Kitchen has granite & SS appl including a double oven w/convection on top. Pull out shelving and desk. Breakfast opens to kitchen & den w/plenty of windows. Bay windows in study, master bed & bath w/jetted tub. Lovely gas log fireplace in den. Crown molding. Beautiful curved stairs lead to lg gameroom centered between 2nd bedrm & bath on 1 side & bedrooms 3&4 on the other w/a Jack & Jill bath. All spacious bedrms w/large closets. Big landscaped lot provided plenty of room for play or to add pool. Enjoy blooming Crepe Myrtle trees plus 2 producing Meyer Lemon trees. Covered patio to relax & grill. Walk to Fielder Elem, pool & park. Enjoy all the amenities that Cinco Ranch is well known for. Highly rated schools in Katy ISD. Great location for commuting/shopping/life. No flooding. Also for sale for $329,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23306 Fairbranch Drive have any available units?
23306 Fairbranch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cinco Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 23306 Fairbranch Drive have?
Some of 23306 Fairbranch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23306 Fairbranch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23306 Fairbranch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23306 Fairbranch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23306 Fairbranch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cinco Ranch.
Does 23306 Fairbranch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23306 Fairbranch Drive offers parking.
Does 23306 Fairbranch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23306 Fairbranch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23306 Fairbranch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23306 Fairbranch Drive has a pool.
Does 23306 Fairbranch Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 23306 Fairbranch Drive has accessible units.
Does 23306 Fairbranch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23306 Fairbranch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 23306 Fairbranch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23306 Fairbranch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

