Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

23303 allister ct - Property Id: 198044



Fantastically renovated home in the much desired location of Cinco Ranch! Close access to major roads, shopping and highly rated schools. Everything is fresh and ready for a quick move in. Many decorator touches added with this remodel including: new hardwoods, new stainless appliances, quartz counter tops and custom back splash, large apron sink, new ac units, new roof, all new paint and carpets! All large bedrooms have plenty of storage and closet space. Large back yard with renovated pavered patio and shade sails for great coverage. Huge driveway and 3 car extended garage gives you lots of storage as well as space for kids to play. Lots of greenbelt space around to walk your dog or take the kids to the nearby park. A great home, neighborhood and location.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198044

Property Id 198044



(RLNE5444722)