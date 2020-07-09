All apartments in Cinco Ranch
23302 Knight Hollow Court
23302 Knight Hollow Court

23302 Knight Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

23302 Knight Hollow Court, Cinco Ranch, TX 77494
Cinco Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
NEVER FLOODED! Beautiful and well maintained 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home located in the heart of Cinco Ranch. Easy access to major highways Library, YMCA, lifetime fitness, Golf course, great schools and daycares are just minutes away. Recently replaced a/c, fences, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and state of art appliances. Large size kitchen cabinets with lot of spaces. Almost new Samsung refrigerator, washer and dryer. Laminate floor through out whole house (NO Carpet). Enjoy your ring pro and nest controls smart home! Oversized 2 car garage, storage shed. Enjoy a cool summer in a sparkling salt water pool with custom-built patio, oversized umbrella and poolside shower. Mature landscapes in the neighborhood will help you beat the Texas summer heat. Located in the middle of playgrounds, Cinco Ranch water park ,beach club, tennis court, Willow Fork park, and several playgrounds, all free of charge! Family time will never run out of options! Come, tour and fall in love today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 23302 Knight Hollow Court have any available units?
23302 Knight Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cinco Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 23302 Knight Hollow Court have?
Some of 23302 Knight Hollow Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23302 Knight Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
23302 Knight Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23302 Knight Hollow Court pet-friendly?
No, 23302 Knight Hollow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cinco Ranch.
Does 23302 Knight Hollow Court offer parking?
Yes, 23302 Knight Hollow Court offers parking.
Does 23302 Knight Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23302 Knight Hollow Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23302 Knight Hollow Court have a pool?
Yes, 23302 Knight Hollow Court has a pool.
Does 23302 Knight Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 23302 Knight Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 23302 Knight Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23302 Knight Hollow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 23302 Knight Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23302 Knight Hollow Court has units with air conditioning.

