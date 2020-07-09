23302 Knight Hollow Court.

Amenities

NEVER FLOODED! Beautiful and well maintained 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home located in the heart of Cinco Ranch. Easy access to major highways Library, YMCA, lifetime fitness, Golf course, great schools and daycares are just minutes away. Recently replaced a/c, fences, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and state of art appliances. Large size kitchen cabinets with lot of spaces. Almost new Samsung refrigerator, washer and dryer. Laminate floor through out whole house (NO Carpet). Enjoy your ring pro and nest controls smart home! Oversized 2 car garage, storage shed. Enjoy a cool summer in a sparkling salt water pool with custom-built patio, oversized umbrella and poolside shower. Mature landscapes in the neighborhood will help you beat the Texas summer heat. Located in the middle of playgrounds, Cinco Ranch water park ,beach club, tennis court, Willow Fork park, and several playgrounds, all free of charge! Family time will never run out of options! Come, tour and fall in love today!