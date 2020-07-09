All apartments in Cinco Ranch
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:45 PM

2142 Morning Park Drive

2142 Morning Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2142 Morning Park Drive, Cinco Ranch, TX 77494
Cinco Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
HOME DID NOT FLOOD. TOTALLY UPDATED home FOR LEASE in Cinco Ranch has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, oil bronze faucets and light fixtures. Master BR has sitting area with stackstone fireplace. Full brick with detached garage and sprinkler system. Katy ISD, WALK to Fielder Elem, pool, park. Beach Club, lake house, water park, tennis courts, outdoor concerts and dive in movies to name just a few of the amenities. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Home is now zoned to Beck Junior High. FOR LEASE ONLY. OWNER DOES NOT WANT TO SELL IT (SCHOOL CHANGE: KATY ISD WEBSITE SHOWS THAT BECK JH AND NOT CINCO RANCH JH IS ZONED FOR THIS NEIGHBORHOOD).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 Morning Park Drive have any available units?
2142 Morning Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cinco Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2142 Morning Park Drive have?
Some of 2142 Morning Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 Morning Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2142 Morning Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 Morning Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2142 Morning Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cinco Ranch.
Does 2142 Morning Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2142 Morning Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2142 Morning Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2142 Morning Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 Morning Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2142 Morning Park Drive has a pool.
Does 2142 Morning Park Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2142 Morning Park Drive has accessible units.
Does 2142 Morning Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2142 Morning Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2142 Morning Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2142 Morning Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

