2142 Morning Park Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

HOME DID NOT FLOOD. TOTALLY UPDATED home FOR LEASE in Cinco Ranch has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, oil bronze faucets and light fixtures. Master BR has sitting area with stackstone fireplace. Full brick with detached garage and sprinkler system. Katy ISD, WALK to Fielder Elem, pool, park. Beach Club, lake house, water park, tennis courts, outdoor concerts and dive in movies to name just a few of the amenities. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Home is now zoned to Beck Junior High. FOR LEASE ONLY. OWNER DOES NOT WANT TO SELL IT (SCHOOL CHANGE: KATY ISD WEBSITE SHOWS THAT BECK JH AND NOT CINCO RANCH JH IS ZONED FOR THIS NEIGHBORHOOD).