1619 Morning Park Drive

Don't miss this updated FIVE bedroom home in Greenway Village. Beautiful walking trails, trees and parks in the area and this home is located close to the Greenway Village Pool and a green space just steps from your front door!! The home has been updated with interior paint (2020), new windows on the back of the house (2019), new roof (2018), a new HVAC unit (2018) upstairs hardwood and carpets (2017), exterior paint and garage door (2017) and so much more! Enjoy an opening living space downstairs with a large windows to the backyard for lots of natural light and a private master retreat. Upstairs features a second living area with an office/study nook and FOUR more bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The exterior features mature trees, gated driveway access, nice landscaping, sprinkler system and back patio area. This home is conveniently located close to 99 for easy commuting and close to shopping, dining, parks and schools. This home has never flooded and is ready for its next family!!