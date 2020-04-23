Rent Calculator
Home
/
Channelview, TX
/
718 Deercrest St
Last updated September 30 2019 at 1:10 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
718 Deercrest St
718 Deercrest Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Channelview
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
718 Deercrest Street, Channelview, TX 77530
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this recently renovated, charming rental house ready for immediate move in.
Self access through tenantturner.com.
Please email rentals@upsiderealtyhou.com for instructions on how to apply.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 718 Deercrest St have any available units?
718 Deercrest St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Channelview, TX
.
Is 718 Deercrest St currently offering any rent specials?
718 Deercrest St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Deercrest St pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 Deercrest St is pet friendly.
Does 718 Deercrest St offer parking?
No, 718 Deercrest St does not offer parking.
Does 718 Deercrest St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Deercrest St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Deercrest St have a pool?
No, 718 Deercrest St does not have a pool.
Does 718 Deercrest St have accessible units?
No, 718 Deercrest St does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Deercrest St have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Deercrest St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Deercrest St have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 Deercrest St does not have units with air conditioning.
