All apartments in Channelview
Find more places like 15139 Grassington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Channelview, TX
/
15139 Grassington Drive
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:43 AM

15139 Grassington Drive

15139 Grassington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Channelview
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15139 Grassington Drive, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
concierge
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1358141?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1325
Security Deposit: $1125
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Tenant Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1612
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Gas
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher

Extras: Come check out this lovely two-story property and don't wait a second to call it your next home! You'll love its spacious kitchen open to a cute breakfast nook and comes with more than enough cabinets and countertop space. It has a very well lighted, large living room with convenient built-in shelves and a half bath. Its 3 nice size bedrooms have comfy carpet floors. 2 full roomy baths. There's an attached 2 car garage and so much more! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15139 Grassington Drive have any available units?
15139 Grassington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 15139 Grassington Drive have?
Some of 15139 Grassington Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15139 Grassington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15139 Grassington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15139 Grassington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15139 Grassington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15139 Grassington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15139 Grassington Drive offers parking.
Does 15139 Grassington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15139 Grassington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15139 Grassington Drive have a pool?
No, 15139 Grassington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15139 Grassington Drive have accessible units?
No, 15139 Grassington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15139 Grassington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15139 Grassington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15139 Grassington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15139 Grassington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd
Channelview, TX 77530

Similar Pages

Channelview 1 BedroomsChannelview 2 Bedrooms
Channelview Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine