15139 Grassington Drive

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1325

Security Deposit: $1125

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Tenant Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1612

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Gas

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher



Extras: Come check out this lovely two-story property and don't wait a second to call it your next home! You'll love its spacious kitchen open to a cute breakfast nook and comes with more than enough cabinets and countertop space. It has a very well lighted, large living room with convenient built-in shelves and a half bath. Its 3 nice size bedrooms have comfy carpet floors. 2 full roomy baths. There's an attached 2 car garage and so much more! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

