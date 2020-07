Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath, home located in the Sterling Green Subdivision. Zoned to Channelview High School, this home has granite countertops in the kitchen, newly resurfaced countertops in the bathrooms, spacious living and dining areas, a walk-in closet in the master suite, and this home does come equipped with a refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Homes in this section go fast, schedule your private tour today.