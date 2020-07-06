1359 Tenderden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

CONTACTLESS SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TODAY! ***Ask about our NO Upfront Security Deposit Program for those who qualify!** Great home for rental! Nice neighborhood with park walking distance. This home has an open floor plan, large living room, dining area, updated kitchen with dishwasher, electric stove, and refrigerator all included. 2 Car attached garage. Large fenced backyard perfect for entertaining or play. Includes a wooden deck. ***BONUS Amenity: Monthly rent includes air filters to be delivered to your doorstep every quarter which will help lower your electricity bills and minimize repairs.**Pets are accepted on a case-to-case basis with NO upfront pet fees or deposits!** Don't wait too long this one will rent fast!