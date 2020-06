Amenities

Like brand new 1yr old, 4 bdrm 2 bath 1400 sq. ft. single-story home with 2-car garage! in a gated community in Lake Livingston Inside is a spacious kitchen which looks out to the living room. The owner's suite features a private bathroom and walk in closet. there are 3 additional bedrooms and another full bath. Fenced yard. Enjoy all the amenities of the lake year round. A short drive to Houston, Must see to appreciate,Major rent reduction $1295.00



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4983440)