furnished apartments
43 Furnished Apartments for rent in Castle Hills, TX
$
Castle Hills
25 Units Available
The Place at Castle Hills
11800 Braesview, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
960 sqft
Well appointed homes with a fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include a fitness center and four sparkling pools. Close to Loop 410 and U.S. 281. Near Phil Hardberger Park.
Contact for Availability
The Enclave at 1550
1550 Jackson-Keller Rd, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1367 sqft
This award-winning community features recently renovated apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and much more. Within the community, residents enjoy a dog park, yoga facilities, game room, and a coffee bar.
Results within 1 mile of Castle Hills
Red Hawk
3 Units Available
Highlands at Redhawk
1465 Red Hawk Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,580
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a beautiful corner of Castle Rock, Colorado, The Highlands at Red Hawk Apartments is waiting for you.
Results within 5 miles of Castle Hills
40 Units Available
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1225 sqft
Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, guest suites, a dog park, a coffee bar and a fitness center. The I-10 is nearby, offering easy access to downtown San Antonio and its entertainment options and restaurants.
$
37 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1402 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
$
23 Units Available
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1201 sqft
You will love the good life at Savannah Oaks, in San Antonio, Texas. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near major employers and universities are designed with your unique lifestyle in mind.
69 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,734
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
34 Units Available
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,007
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,052
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1192 sqft
The District at Medical Center is a new luxury apartment community for professionals and executives located in the heart of the Medical District in San Antonio, Texas.
$
21 Units Available
Westmont at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
940 sqft
Modern, comfortable living with saltwater pool, spa, fitness center, laundry, and convenient location. Short-term leases available with perks like covered parking and limited access gates surrounding the property.
30 Units Available
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Come home to The Quarry located in the beautiful neighborhood of Alamo Heights, and discover the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
3 LINDQUIST
3 Lindquist, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3285 sqft
Beautiful home in excellent condition first time for rent. 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths 3 living areas, formal dining room and breakfast area.
Woodlawn Lake
1 Unit Available
1624 Kentucky Ave
1624 Kentucky Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
LiveSNUG - Room 4rent at Woodlawn Lake - Property Id: 99177 LiveSNUG means you pay the rent and that's all you need to get a big brake from your busy life! Enjoy a home life without the worries of a home.
1 Unit Available
7930 Roanoke Run
7930 Roanoke Run, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished!!Ready for immediate move-in! Second Floor Condo with pool view 2 Bdr 2 Bath Living Room with fireplace covered parking.
Oak Park - Northwood
1 Unit Available
7926 BROADWAY ST
7926 Broadway, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a short term lease and something that's move in ready? You'll love this fully furnished, tastefully decorated condo in Alamo Heights. All you need to bring is your clothes! Utilities, cable, pool and two covered parking spaces included.
1 Unit Available
63 Chapel Hill Circle
63 Chapel Hill Circle, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1232 sqft
"FULLY FURNISHED"Beautiful 2 bdrm 2.5 bath condo located in a gated community. Available for 3 to 12 month lease, all appliances included.
Downtown San Antonio
1 Unit Available
326 Lexington Ave
326 Lexington Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2045 sqft
Historic renovated short term rental located in the Arts District of downtown SA. Fully furnished, large open floor plan with modern flair, hard wood floors and tons of natural light.
Tobin Hill
1 Unit Available
318 E CRAIG PL
318 East Craig Place, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1368 sqft
Alluring home located in Tobin Hills! This property is a must see if location is important to you. FULLY FURNISHED!! Close proximity to some of San Antonio's best restaurants, retail, and entertainment.
Dellview
1 Unit Available
234 TANSYL DR
234 Tansyl Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
936 sqft
Short-term rental near the medical center, USAA, downtown and more. Fully furnished with washer, dryer, all appliances, cooking necessities, linens, beds (1 king, 1 queen & a twin available for the office), a TV, desks, ALL FURNISHINGS.
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
3106 N Zarzamora St
3106 North Zarzamora Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
440 sqft
Fully furnished and equipped apartment with washer/dryer, linens, dishes and television. Electric and water paid by Landlord. Parking spaces for 2 cars. Excellent location convenient to downtown and the Art Deco District.
Tobin Hill
1 Unit Available
502 E LAUREL
502 East Laurel Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID! This fully furnished apartment is centrally located to many downtown hot spots. It is .8 miles to the pearl, .6 miles to the strip, .
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
1129 W ASHBY PL
1129 West Ashby Place, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2592 sqft
Peaceful gated community within minutes from SAC & DownTown. Competely remodeled units. All tile flooring, granite in kitchen with all newer appliances. Large closets (walk in), computer nooks (optional).
Monte Vista
1 Unit Available
239 W MISTLETOE AVE
239 West Mistletoe Avenue, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$800
850 sqft
FRESHLY PAINT ATTIC STUDIO WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS,HIGH CEILING,CITY VIEW, FEELS LIKE AN EUROPEAN FLAT.!ALSO INCLUDES SOME STAINGLASS WINDOWS & A WINDOW SEAT. A MUST SEE. ONE LARGE STUDIO WITH A PRIVATE BATHROOM.APT. IS FURNISHED.
Oak Park - Northwood
1 Unit Available
8038 Broadway St
8038 Broadway, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
895 sqft
Very nice FULLY FURNISHED condo. Owner will consider 9 month lease for students. An upstairs; 1 bedroom/1 bath condo. Has private balcony with double french doors leading out to a tree shaded balcony in a private setting. Washer/dryer in unit.
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
803 W HOLLYWOOD AVE
803 West Hollywood Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
780 sqft
Cute, updated and fully furnished corporate rental. Rate includes all utilities. Minimum 3 month lease. Detached patio makes this one pet friendly. Property has great accessibility to all major highways. This is a corporate rental.
