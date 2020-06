Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great Location in Hunsley Hills.

Wonderful Open Floor Plan with a Large Walk-In Closet.

Washer and Dryer are provided in the apartment.

Water, Sewer, and Trash are included with your rent.

NO Pets and NO Smoking

Residential, Multi-Family.

Located in a quiet neighborhood in Hunsley Hills close to the WTAMU campus.