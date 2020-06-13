3 Southridge 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning range

A modern comfortable 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment in Hunsley Hills.

Wonderful Open Floor Plan with a Large Walk-In Closet.

Washer & Dryer are provided in the unit.

The bathroom is separated into 2 rooms (Shower & Toilet) and (Sink & Washer/Dryer)

Water, Sewer, and Trash are included with your rent.

Electricity is the only utility the tenant pays. (Most tenants report paying $50.00 to $75.00)

No Pets & No Smoking Allowed.

Please call or text for fastest response.

Residential, Multi-Family.

Located in a quiet neighborhood in Hunsley Hills close to the WTAMU campus.

Yard Care is provided.