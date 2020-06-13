All apartments in Canyon
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:30 PM

3 Southridge 1

1 Southridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1 Southridge Drive, Canyon, TX 79015

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
A modern comfortable 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment in Hunsley Hills.
Wonderful Open Floor Plan with a Large Walk-In Closet.
Washer & Dryer are provided in the unit.
The bathroom is separated into 2 rooms (Shower & Toilet) and (Sink & Washer/Dryer)
Water, Sewer, and Trash are included with your rent.
Electricity is the only utility the tenant pays. (Most tenants report paying $50.00 to $75.00)
No Pets & No Smoking Allowed.
Please call or text for fastest response.
Residential, Multi-Family.
Located in a quiet neighborhood in Hunsley Hills close to the WTAMU campus.
Yard Care is provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Southridge 1 have any available units?
3 Southridge 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canyon, TX.
What amenities does 3 Southridge 1 have?
Some of 3 Southridge 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Southridge 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3 Southridge 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Southridge 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3 Southridge 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canyon.
Does 3 Southridge 1 offer parking?
No, 3 Southridge 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3 Southridge 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Southridge 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Southridge 1 have a pool?
No, 3 Southridge 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3 Southridge 1 have accessible units?
No, 3 Southridge 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Southridge 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Southridge 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Southridge 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Southridge 1 has units with air conditioning.
