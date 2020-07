Amenities

1 Bedroom/1 Bath, 1 block from WTAMU



This property is right on the West Texas University campus. This recently built apartment features central heating and air, newer appliances including dishwasher, and stained concrete throughout. It is perfect for the incoming student, and is pet friendly! Water is paid.

