Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Terrific townhome available for lease in Canyon. Both bedrooms are a good size, fireplace will be gas log, includes all appliances, fridge, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher plus washer and dryer! The master bedroom has 2 closets with it's own private bath. This is a pet free and smoke free home. Garage is oversized with plenty of storage. Available July 1st!