Bunker Hill Village, TX
11601 Monica Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11601 Monica Street

11601 Monica Street · No Longer Available
Location

11601 Monica Street, Bunker Hill Village, TX 77024
Bunker Hill Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
***DID NOT FLOOD DURING HARVEY*** Charming one story home on over 1/2 acre (23,543 sq.ft. lot) wooded lot in the desirable Bunker Hill Village. Has been updated. Is livable. Kitchen has been Updated with gorgeous granite, island and stainless steal appliances.Wood cabinets with under cabinet lighting. Opens to living room and Den/family room. Large sparkling pool, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and updated dimmable LED lights thru out the house. Recent windows and A/C. Ten security cameras installed around the outside of the house including RING front door camera. Circle Driveway with additional parking in the back of the house. SBISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

