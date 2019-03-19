11601 Monica Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

***DID NOT FLOOD DURING HARVEY*** Charming one story home on over 1/2 acre (23,543 sq.ft. lot) wooded lot in the desirable Bunker Hill Village. Has been updated. Is livable. Kitchen has been Updated with gorgeous granite, island and stainless steal appliances.Wood cabinets with under cabinet lighting. Opens to living room and Den/family room. Large sparkling pool, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and updated dimmable LED lights thru out the house. Recent windows and A/C. Ten security cameras installed around the outside of the house including RING front door camera. Circle Driveway with additional parking in the back of the house. SBISD