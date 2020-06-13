Apartment List
TX
brookshire
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Brookshire, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 9 at 02:08pm
$
4 Units Available
Brookshire Village
529 Village Way Dr, Brookshire, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
810 sqft
If you're looking for fully-equipped kitchens, faux wood and tile flooring, walk-in closets, and ample storage space, this complex is the one for you. Community amenities include assigned parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Results within 5 miles of Brookshire

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3015 Darlington Court
3015 Darlington Court, Fort Bend County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1748 sqft
One story home/ 4 bedrooms in Katy Tamarron subdivision. Open floor plan, Granite Countertops, REFRIGERATOR/Washer/Dryer INCLUDED. Close to Katy Mills Mall, easy access to I-10, & FM 1093.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
29831 Bellous River Lane
29831 Bellous River Lane, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2205 sqft
Beautiful Beazer 1 story in Young Lake. Energy efficient home with spray foam insulation, LED lights, Low E windows + more. Inside find beautiful tile floors, soft neutral paint, & raised ceilings with recessed lights. Study w/French doors.
Results within 10 miles of Brookshire
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
Camden Grand Harbor
24757 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1365 sqft
Crown molding and granite countertops for stylish living. Washer and dryer, plus walk-in closets with all floor plans. Outdoor fireside lounge. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, fountains, tile sundeck, and adjacent barbeque area. Less than a mile to I-10.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
107 Units Available
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
34 Units Available
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments
24758 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1389 sqft
The Cape at Grand Harbor Apartments in Katy, TX are Texas living at its best, with hardwood floors, open kitchens and charming stone-finished exteriors with a resort-style pool for lounging.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
15 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1530 sqft
Plenty of space in every home with ten-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer, and large walk-in closets. Twentysix acre lake with walking trails wraps around three sides of the community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
22 Units Available
Lodge @ 1550
1550 Katy Flewellen Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
946 sqft
Pool and hot tub with wooden sundeck, plus adjacent grassy picnic area. Spacious walk-in closets with every bedroom. Just one mile to I-10/Katy Freeway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 16 at 12:26pm
$
41 Units Available
Crossing at Katy Ranch
24949 Katy Ranch Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1475 sqft
Fitness center with spinning room. Resort-style pool with landscaped fountains. Dog park with pet wash station. Upscale kitchens with slab granite countertops, tile backsplashes, track and pendant lighting.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24614 Alberti Sonata Dr
24614 Alberti Sonata Dr, Waller County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2125 sqft
24614 Alberti Sonata Dr Available 07/01/20 House for lease in Katy, Easy access to 99, I10. - Two Story Home with 4 Bedrooms, Master bedroom Downstairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brookshire, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brookshire renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

