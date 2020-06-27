All apartments in Brenham
Brenham, TX
1715 West Main Street - H
Last updated June 27 2020 at 1:05 AM

1715 West Main Street - H

1715 West Main Street · (979) 421-6468
Location

1715 West Main Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This apartment is an upstairs unit. The property has been undergoing renovation. The available apartment has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and approximately 900+- SF. Windows, paint, and appliances recently installed. Flooring is laminate wood and tile. Common area parking in front of unit. No pets are allowed.

1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out an application for each adult applicant at www.BrenhamRent.com. $900 security deposit, $900 last month's rent, and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 West Main Street - H have any available units?
1715 West Main Street - H has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1715 West Main Street - H currently offering any rent specials?
1715 West Main Street - H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 West Main Street - H pet-friendly?
No, 1715 West Main Street - H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brenham.
Does 1715 West Main Street - H offer parking?
Yes, 1715 West Main Street - H offers parking.
Does 1715 West Main Street - H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 West Main Street - H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 West Main Street - H have a pool?
No, 1715 West Main Street - H does not have a pool.
Does 1715 West Main Street - H have accessible units?
No, 1715 West Main Street - H does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 West Main Street - H have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 West Main Street - H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 West Main Street - H have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 West Main Street - H does not have units with air conditioning.
