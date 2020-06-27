1715 West Main Street - H

Amenities
This apartment is an upstairs unit. The property has been undergoing renovation. The available apartment has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and approximately 900+- SF. Windows, paint, and appliances recently installed. Flooring is laminate wood and tile. Common area parking in front of unit. No pets are allowed.
1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out an application for each adult applicant at www.BrenhamRent.com. $900 security deposit, $900 last month's rent, and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.