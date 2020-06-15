105 Ava Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*CURRENTLY LEASED*

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great neighborhood by the Brenham High School. House has been kept in good condition and features granite counter tops, high ceilings, all appliances, 2 car garage and fenced in back yard. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.



Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $30.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1000 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first full month's rent due upon move in.