All apartments in Bellville
Find more places like 881 High Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellville, TX
/
881 High Oaks
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

881 High Oaks

881 High Oaks Drive · (979) 421-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

881 High Oaks Drive, Bellville, TX 77418

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2279 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*LEASED*
Beautiful brick home in Bellville. Recently updated with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached two car garage. Kitchen includes oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Close to restaurants and shopping. Pets are negotiable. Large fenced backyard.

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $30.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1,300 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.  Pets negotiable with approval and additional $250 deposit per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 881 High Oaks have any available units?
881 High Oaks has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 881 High Oaks have?
Some of 881 High Oaks's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 881 High Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
881 High Oaks isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 High Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, 881 High Oaks is pet friendly.
Does 881 High Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 881 High Oaks does offer parking.
Does 881 High Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 881 High Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 High Oaks have a pool?
No, 881 High Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 881 High Oaks have accessible units?
No, 881 High Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 881 High Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 881 High Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does 881 High Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 881 High Oaks has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 881 High Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TXSugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Missouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXTomball, TXRichmond, TXJersey Village, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Pecan Grove, TXWharton, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TXBrookshire, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Baylor College of MedicineHouston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity