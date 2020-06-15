881 High Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful brick home in Bellville. Recently updated with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached two car garage. Kitchen includes oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Close to restaurants and shopping. Pets are negotiable. Large fenced backyard.



Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $30.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1,300 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. Pets negotiable with approval and additional $250 deposit per pet.