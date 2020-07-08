5205 Palmetto Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful updated one story corner townhome located in the heart of Bellaire. Spacious open kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, and lots of storage space. High ceilings in living and dining area with ceiling fan and lots of natural light. Wood look tile and neutral grey tones throughout, granite countertops in master with double sinks as well as in the hallway half bath. Bedroom adjacent to master is perfect for a home office. Enjoy living in the tranquility of an established neighborhood while being minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and easy access to HWY's 59 and 610, and the Westpark Tollroad. This home is now vacant and ready for move in, contact the listing agent for a private showing today!