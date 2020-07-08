All apartments in Bellaire
Last updated January 22 2020 at 3:56 PM

5205 Palmetto Street

5205 Palmetto Street · No Longer Available
Location

5205 Palmetto Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful updated one story corner townhome located in the heart of Bellaire. Spacious open kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, and lots of storage space. High ceilings in living and dining area with ceiling fan and lots of natural light. Wood look tile and neutral grey tones throughout, granite countertops in master with double sinks as well as in the hallway half bath. Bedroom adjacent to master is perfect for a home office. Enjoy living in the tranquility of an established neighborhood while being minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and easy access to HWY's 59 and 610, and the Westpark Tollroad. This home is now vacant and ready for move in, contact the listing agent for a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5205 Palmetto Street have any available units?
5205 Palmetto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 5205 Palmetto Street have?
Some of 5205 Palmetto Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5205 Palmetto Street currently offering any rent specials?
5205 Palmetto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 Palmetto Street pet-friendly?
No, 5205 Palmetto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 5205 Palmetto Street offer parking?
No, 5205 Palmetto Street does not offer parking.
Does 5205 Palmetto Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5205 Palmetto Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 Palmetto Street have a pool?
No, 5205 Palmetto Street does not have a pool.
Does 5205 Palmetto Street have accessible units?
No, 5205 Palmetto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 Palmetto Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5205 Palmetto Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5205 Palmetto Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5205 Palmetto Street does not have units with air conditioning.

