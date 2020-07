Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Conveniently located! Close to Medical Center, Galleria and easy access to the freeway. NOT FLOODED on Harvey. Cozy and comfortable. NO carpet.. HUge size yard for kids and pets to play. Here is a nice home for the budget conscious renters yet wants to be in the city. Exceptional bargain. 3 bedrooms, formal dining, breakfast nook, living area with one full bath and half bathroom. Get the most of your money for a fractured rent. READY for MOVE-IN .