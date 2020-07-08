4803 Elm Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

City of Bellaire! Zoned to excellent Condit Elem and Bellaire High. Just a few blocks to Bellaire City Center. Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4 bath, 3 car garage. Amazing natural light. The airy 2-story family room is open to kitchen. Master down. Study down w/full bath could be a guest room. Upstairs game room plus children's computer/playroom. Appliances included. Plantation shutters installed after photos were taken). Two Juliette balconies. All hardwood & tile floors. Mud Rm. Covered front & back porches. Large back yard for outdoor fun has plenty of room for personal distancing.