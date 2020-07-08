All apartments in Bellaire
4803 Elm Street
4803 Elm Street

4803 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

4803 Elm Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
City of Bellaire! Zoned to excellent Condit Elem and Bellaire High. Just a few blocks to Bellaire City Center. Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4 bath, 3 car garage. Amazing natural light. The airy 2-story family room is open to kitchen. Master down. Study down w/full bath could be a guest room. Upstairs game room plus children's computer/playroom. Appliances included. Plantation shutters installed after photos were taken). Two Juliette balconies. All hardwood & tile floors. Mud Rm. Covered front & back porches. Large back yard for outdoor fun has plenty of room for personal distancing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4803 Elm Street have any available units?
4803 Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 4803 Elm Street have?
Some of 4803 Elm Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4803 Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
4803 Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4803 Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 4803 Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 4803 Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 4803 Elm Street offers parking.
Does 4803 Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4803 Elm Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4803 Elm Street have a pool?
No, 4803 Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 4803 Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 4803 Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4803 Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4803 Elm Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4803 Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4803 Elm Street does not have units with air conditioning.

