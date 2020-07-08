4710 Wedgewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Great Schools & Excellent location ~ equidistant to most major business, education, & entertainment centers that Houston has to offer while located in the City of Bellaire~ just minutes to Med Center, Rice U / Rice Village, Galleria/ Uptown Park, Greenway Plaza, Highland Village. A short drive to Downtown & Memorial Park. Cute 3-2 bungalow w/ a huge yard. There is also a room that can be used as a separate den, sunroom, large study, or add an armoire & use as an extra bedroom. Some recent paint. Tile throughout- better if u have allergies. Spacious fenced back yard where you can grill or relax on the deck & enjoy the outdoors & grow an herb garden.