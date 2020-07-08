All apartments in Bellaire
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

4710 Wedgewood Drive

4710 Wedgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4710 Wedgewood Drive, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Great Schools & Excellent location ~ equidistant to most major business, education, & entertainment centers that Houston has to offer while located in the City of Bellaire~ just minutes to Med Center, Rice U / Rice Village, Galleria/ Uptown Park, Greenway Plaza, Highland Village. A short drive to Downtown & Memorial Park. Cute 3-2 bungalow w/ a huge yard. There is also a room that can be used as a separate den, sunroom, large study, or add an armoire & use as an extra bedroom. Some recent paint. Tile throughout- better if u have allergies. Spacious fenced back yard where you can grill or relax on the deck & enjoy the outdoors & grow an herb garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4710 Wedgewood Drive have any available units?
4710 Wedgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
Is 4710 Wedgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4710 Wedgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 Wedgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4710 Wedgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 4710 Wedgewood Drive offer parking?
No, 4710 Wedgewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4710 Wedgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4710 Wedgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 Wedgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 4710 Wedgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4710 Wedgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4710 Wedgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 Wedgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4710 Wedgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4710 Wedgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4710 Wedgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

