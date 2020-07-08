All apartments in Bellaire
Find more places like 4607 Park Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellaire, TX
/
4607 Park Court
Last updated March 28 2019 at 4:52 PM

4607 Park Court

4607 Park Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellaire
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

4607 Park Court, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Stately family home in Bellaire includes a huge game room with full bath over the garage- Approx. 462 sq. ft. ; perfect for a hobby room, man cave or kids retreat. The brick elevation is beautiful with the privacy gates and Porte Co-chere. Includes your own GENERATOR in case of storms. The interior features hardwood floors throughout, even the bedrooms! The master bedroom opens to a balcony and has a fabulous shower plus garden tub. The formal living room can be a great study and it shares the double sided fireplace in the family room. One bedroom upstairs opens to the master and has a private bath, perfect for the new baby or an upstairs study. Lovely french doors open to the back yard patio for entertaining. The kitchen is bright and includes a good size pantry and door to the porte co-chere for bringing in the groceries. The gas cooktop has a Dacor down vent. Of course, the location has quick access to work or shopping but is also on a quiet street. Also for lease $4500 mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 Park Court have any available units?
4607 Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 4607 Park Court have?
Some of 4607 Park Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
4607 Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 Park Court pet-friendly?
No, 4607 Park Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 4607 Park Court offer parking?
Yes, 4607 Park Court offers parking.
Does 4607 Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4607 Park Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 Park Court have a pool?
No, 4607 Park Court does not have a pool.
Does 4607 Park Court have accessible units?
No, 4607 Park Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 Park Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4607 Park Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4607 Park Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4607 Park Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pont Alba
4301 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401

Similar Pages

Bellaire Accessible Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TX
Wharton, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXManvel, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine