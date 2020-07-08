4607 Park Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Stately family home in Bellaire includes a huge game room with full bath over the garage- Approx. 462 sq. ft. ; perfect for a hobby room, man cave or kids retreat. The brick elevation is beautiful with the privacy gates and Porte Co-chere. Includes your own GENERATOR in case of storms. The interior features hardwood floors throughout, even the bedrooms! The master bedroom opens to a balcony and has a fabulous shower plus garden tub. The formal living room can be a great study and it shares the double sided fireplace in the family room. One bedroom upstairs opens to the master and has a private bath, perfect for the new baby or an upstairs study. Lovely french doors open to the back yard patio for entertaining. The kitchen is bright and includes a good size pantry and door to the porte co-chere for bringing in the groceries. The gas cooktop has a Dacor down vent. Of course, the location has quick access to work or shopping but is also on a quiet street. Also for lease $4500 mo.