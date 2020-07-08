4508 Medinah Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

Great City of Bellaire location convenient to all points including 59 & 610.Small townhome enclave has its own pool.Best unit location: back corner unit with fenced back yard approx 38 x 38. Great lay out: Double story Family Rm: big windows & lite. Granite Kitchen and stainless appliances. Study or 4th bdrm downstrs. Wet bar. Laundry room off kitchen. 2 Master closets. Private courtyard front entry. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay for Tenant use. Zoned to prestigious Horn and Bellaire High School.