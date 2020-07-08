All apartments in Bellaire
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

4508 Medinah Place

4508 Medinah Place · No Longer Available
Location

4508 Medinah Place, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great City of Bellaire location convenient to all points including 59 & 610.Small townhome enclave has its own pool.Best unit location: back corner unit with fenced back yard approx 38 x 38. Great lay out: Double story Family Rm: big windows & lite. Granite Kitchen and stainless appliances. Study or 4th bdrm downstrs. Wet bar. Laundry room off kitchen. 2 Master closets. Private courtyard front entry. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay for Tenant use. Zoned to prestigious Horn and Bellaire High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 Medinah Place have any available units?
4508 Medinah Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 4508 Medinah Place have?
Some of 4508 Medinah Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 Medinah Place currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Medinah Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Medinah Place pet-friendly?
No, 4508 Medinah Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 4508 Medinah Place offer parking?
Yes, 4508 Medinah Place offers parking.
Does 4508 Medinah Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4508 Medinah Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Medinah Place have a pool?
Yes, 4508 Medinah Place has a pool.
Does 4508 Medinah Place have accessible units?
No, 4508 Medinah Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Medinah Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4508 Medinah Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4508 Medinah Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4508 Medinah Place does not have units with air conditioning.

