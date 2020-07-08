4430 Basswood Lane

Amenities

Location! Location! Located in highly desirable Bellaire, easy access to freeways. A rare one-story townhouse in Bellaire, this 2/2/2 offers very good value: formal living room with brick wood-burning/gas log fireplace, breakfast bar, dining room, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage, a covered patio overseeing a small green space with plenty of room for potted plants and even some in-ground gardening, multiple built-ins throughout the house, skylight over atrium keeps this home light and bright, an attached and oversized two-car garage, did NOT flood during Harvey, blocks from Bellaire parks with tennis courts, etc. Too much to list. Recent flooring and fixture updates have been completed-- you're ready for comfortable living in the midst of the convenient amenities that living centrally offers. No pets, please. Come and see!