Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

4318 Mildred St.

4318 Mildred Street · No Longer Available
Location

4318 Mildred Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4318 Mildred St. Available 07/15/20 Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - Gorgeous home in Bellaire!! Property features a very spacious chef's kitchen inclusive of Gas Range with Grill and Double Oven/Convection Oven, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, and Under Cabinet Lighting. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout first floor, custom lighting, formal dining room, study/library, Game Room on 3rd Floor! All bedrooms inside main home are on 2nd floor. Master bathroom features "his" and "hers" vanity areas, 2 sinks, separate shower and tub areas! Custom garage apartment & balcony! Garage apartment features a great amount of storage! With the garage apartment, the home is actually a FIVE Bedroom, FOUR bath!! Large and well maintained backyard (double lot!!), and a driveway gate! Conveniently located in walking distance from Evelyn's Park, Evergreen Park and the Nature Center! Home did flood during Hurricane Harvey (2017) and was professionally remediated. Don't miss out on this GEM!! Come view today!

(RLNE5872981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4318 Mildred St. have any available units?
4318 Mildred St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 4318 Mildred St. have?
Some of 4318 Mildred St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4318 Mildred St. currently offering any rent specials?
4318 Mildred St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4318 Mildred St. pet-friendly?
No, 4318 Mildred St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 4318 Mildred St. offer parking?
Yes, 4318 Mildred St. offers parking.
Does 4318 Mildred St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4318 Mildred St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4318 Mildred St. have a pool?
No, 4318 Mildred St. does not have a pool.
Does 4318 Mildred St. have accessible units?
No, 4318 Mildred St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4318 Mildred St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4318 Mildred St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4318 Mildred St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4318 Mildred St. does not have units with air conditioning.
