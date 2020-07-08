Amenities

4318 Mildred St. Available 07/15/20 Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - Gorgeous home in Bellaire!! Property features a very spacious chef's kitchen inclusive of Gas Range with Grill and Double Oven/Convection Oven, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, and Under Cabinet Lighting. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout first floor, custom lighting, formal dining room, study/library, Game Room on 3rd Floor! All bedrooms inside main home are on 2nd floor. Master bathroom features "his" and "hers" vanity areas, 2 sinks, separate shower and tub areas! Custom garage apartment & balcony! Garage apartment features a great amount of storage! With the garage apartment, the home is actually a FIVE Bedroom, FOUR bath!! Large and well maintained backyard (double lot!!), and a driveway gate! Conveniently located in walking distance from Evelyn's Park, Evergreen Park and the Nature Center! Home did flood during Hurricane Harvey (2017) and was professionally remediated. Don't miss out on this GEM!! Come view today!



